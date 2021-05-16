Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,138 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Cadence Design Systems worth $93,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.92.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $7,354,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,574,622.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 435,458 shares of company stock valued at $60,166,934 in the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $124.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.26. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.05 and a 52 week high of $149.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

