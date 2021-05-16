Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,223,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 136,731 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.62% of Minerals Technologies worth $92,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 66.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 53.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTX stock opened at $84.04 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.81 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.85.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTX shares. CL King boosted their target price on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

In related news, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $1,674,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,424.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $986,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,383,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,361 shares of company stock worth $3,113,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

