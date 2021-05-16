Vid (VI) Market Capitalization Tops $695,157.33

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded down 24.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 16th. Vid has a market capitalization of $695,157.33 and $12,158.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vid has traded 38.5% lower against the US dollar. One Vid coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00085727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00020077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $514.85 or 0.01142299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00115003 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00061662 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Vid Coin Profile

Vid (VI) is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,724,512 coins. Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . Vid’s official website is vid.camera

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Buying and Selling Vid

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

