VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Reaches $0.97 on Exchanges

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00002124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $47.95 million and $3.43 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded down 22.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

