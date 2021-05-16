VIG (VIG) Price Tops $0.0028

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 16th. One VIG coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VIG has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. VIG has a market cap of $2.46 million and $3,472.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000168 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,225.33 or 0.15945336 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002128 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 880,388,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.