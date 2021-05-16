VIG (VIG) Price Tops $0.0028

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 16th. One VIG coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VIG has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. VIG has a market cap of $2.46 million and $3,472.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000168 BTC.
- TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,225.33 or 0.15945336 BTC.
- Psychic (PSY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000083 BTC.
- Echoin (EC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002128 BTC.
VIG Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “
VIG Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.