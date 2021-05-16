Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VCISY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Grupo Santander raised Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC raised Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of VCISY opened at $29.14 on Friday. Vinci has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $29.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.457 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

