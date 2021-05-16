Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.28 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to announce sales of $4.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.29 billion and the lowest is $4.27 billion. Vipshop reported sales of $2.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full year sales of $19.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.22 billion to $20.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $21.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.42 billion to $24.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $25.24 on Friday. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 13.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 48.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

