Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 103,300 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 371.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 103,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.20% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,636.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTMX opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $530.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.94.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.