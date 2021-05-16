Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 19,600 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 81.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at $646,159.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Insiders sold 40,426 shares of company stock worth $997,557 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STL opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average of $20.31. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $26.74.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Hovde Group raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

