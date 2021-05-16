Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 4,200 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.15% of ChannelAdvisor worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 6.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ChannelAdvisor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.54.

In other news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $470,800.00. Also, CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $8,842,128.75. Insiders sold 410,424 shares of company stock worth $10,581,648 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $28.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.67 million, a PE ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.99.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $40.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.97 million. As a group, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

