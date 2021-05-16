Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 6,600 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 253.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 236.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 42,651 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth $3,258,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

AEIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $93.73 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $125.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

In related news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.