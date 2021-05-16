Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys Shares of 26,800 Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.05% of Adtalem Global Education at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

ATGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of ATGE opened at $38.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -24.55, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,670. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.04 per share, for a total transaction of $245,088.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,328. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.