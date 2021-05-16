Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

ESI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Element Solutions stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

