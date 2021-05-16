Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 82.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Middleby by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,555,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,335,000 after acquiring an additional 31,083 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in The Middleby by 39.4% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,722,000 after acquiring an additional 512,838 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in The Middleby by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,588,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,796,000 after acquiring an additional 104,839 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Middleby by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,161,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,742,000 after acquiring an additional 93,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Middleby by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,630,000 after acquiring an additional 127,374 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Middleby alerts:

MIDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CL King raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.44.

Shares of The Middleby stock opened at $174.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.08. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $186.20.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.