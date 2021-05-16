Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,965 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 137,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 104,913 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 86,400 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 264,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,368,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.35.

NYSE:CLR opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.58. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $32.51.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

