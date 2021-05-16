Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 1,344.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flex alerts:

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Flex news, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,152,479.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,026,728.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLEX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.