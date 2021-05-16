Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.05 Million Stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

FBP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,823,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,400. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.49 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

