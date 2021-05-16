Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 127.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 282,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Avory & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 664,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,659,000 after purchasing an additional 156,860 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $29.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.25. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $35.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.97.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $346.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.07 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $85,007.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 14,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $390,855.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,694.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock worth $33,207,602. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTNX has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

