Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.07 Million Stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth $41,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Biggs C. Porter bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,900 shares of company stock worth $204,900. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $31.32 on Friday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $58.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

