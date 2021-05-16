Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WGO opened at $76.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.64. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Several analysts have commented on WGO shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.13.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

