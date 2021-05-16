Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,151,000 after acquiring an additional 338,191 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Guardant Health by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,640,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,404,000 after purchasing an additional 157,003 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Guardant Health by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,432,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,604,000 after purchasing an additional 117,511 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Guardant Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,089,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,477,000 after purchasing an additional 31,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $86,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.09.

Shares of GH stock opened at $112.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.08 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.68 and a 200 day moving average of $140.68.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 72,861 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $11,263,581.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,405,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,870,109.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.01, for a total value of $656,271.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,158.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,178 shares of company stock valued at $65,042,089 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

