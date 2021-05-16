Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,100 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of WEX by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In other WEX news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $425,040.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total transaction of $2,864,169.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,794,368.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,558 shares of company stock worth $58,833,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.07.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $191.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.15. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.52 and a twelve month high of $234.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 67.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. Analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

