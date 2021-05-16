Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 24,800 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 9,411.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

BLDR stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 2.65.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.