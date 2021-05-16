Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 5,900 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,810 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

Shares of CR stock opened at $98.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 259.32 and a beta of 1.65. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $46.67 and a 12-month high of $99.93.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

