Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VSH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

VSH opened at $23.63 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.16%.

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $1,602,390.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 51,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,852.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,981.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

