Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $373.86 Million

Brokerages expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to post $373.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $366.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $381.01 million. Virtu Financial reported sales of $668.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,099,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,450,000 after acquiring an additional 962,145 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 380.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 959,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,778,000 after acquiring an additional 759,358 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth $18,604,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,485,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,325,000 after acquiring an additional 706,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth $18,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.70. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

