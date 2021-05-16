Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,214 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 3.1% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on V. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.32.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $226.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $442.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.87 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.26.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.