Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Purchases 606 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,324 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.6% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,551 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Microsoft by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,633,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $248.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.80. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $176.60 and a 12-month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.24.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

