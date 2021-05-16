Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 17,395 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 161.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,195 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,395 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.5% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $127.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.05 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

