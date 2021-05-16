VITE (VITE) Tops One Day Volume of $16.62 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, VITE has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000376 BTC on major exchanges. VITE has a total market cap of $78.72 million and $16.62 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.03 or 0.00138048 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000314 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VITE

VITE (VITE) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,014,514,676 coins and its circulating supply is 481,943,566 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

