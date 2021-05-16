Vivid Coin Price Hits $0.0033 (VIVID)

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded 141.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Vivid Coin has a total market cap of $25,136.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vivid Coin has traded up 97.2% against the US dollar. One Vivid Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00087190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $212.85 or 0.00488990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.00227435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $514.28 or 0.01181443 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00040653 BTC.

About Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. The official message board for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media . Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vivid Coin’s official website is vividcoin.app . The Reddit community for Vivid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/vividtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vivid AR Portfolio is a 2D and 3D Augmented Reality Cryptocurrency Portfolio management platform.In future updates, the user's will be able to store their Vivid Coins, publish trading focused content in the News Feed, and vote on their favorite content using their stored Coins. “

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vivid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

