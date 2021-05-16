VNT Chain Price Down 21.5% This Week (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 29.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One VNT Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VNT Chain has a market cap of $17.70 million and approximately $127,784.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VNT Chain has traded down 21.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VNT Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00087273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00020300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $517.19 or 0.01077576 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00064235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00113453 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00062787 BTC.

VNT Chain Coin Profile

VNT is a coin. It was first traded on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

VNT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VNT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.