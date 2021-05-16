Vortex Defi (VTX) Price Down 50.2% Over Last Week

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Vortex Defi has a total market capitalization of $185,660.24 and $59,326.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded down 50.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0743 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00012238 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

Vortex Defi (VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

