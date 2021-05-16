VoteCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $16.00 (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. VoteCoin has a market cap of $58,937.42 and $16.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VoteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $252.75 or 0.00562022 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00199426 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.57 or 0.00261440 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015039 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004172 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000055 BTC.

VoteCoin Profile

VoteCoin (VOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 130,973,375 coins. The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site . VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Votecoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on Equihash algorithm. The main focus of Votecoin's platform are elections and other voting purposes. “

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VoteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

