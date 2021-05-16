VouchForMe (IPL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,284.00

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 16th. One VouchForMe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VouchForMe has a market cap of $330,630.35 and approximately $3,284.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded down 54.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00088982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00020582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.60 or 0.01115550 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00064761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00113916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00063462 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe (IPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

