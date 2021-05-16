Voyager Token (VGX) Trading 15.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 16th. During the last week, Voyager Token has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $770.80 million and $9.70 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Voyager Token coin can now be purchased for about $3.47 or 0.00007476 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00087074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003776 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00020291 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $524.15 or 0.01130023 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00062965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00116197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

Voyager Token is a coin. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

