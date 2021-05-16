vSlice (VSL) Price Reaches $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. vSlice has a total market cap of $139,226.01 and approximately $1.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One vSlice coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, vSlice has traded up 138.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00087444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00020310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $526.52 or 0.01134008 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00063171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00116193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

About vSlice

vSlice (CRYPTO:VSL) is a coin. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 coins. The official message board for vSlice is medium.com/@vdiceio . vSlice’s official website is www.vslice.io . vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “vSlice is a token issued on the Ethereum blockchain. It represents a piece in the ownership of the vDice gambling dapp and its revenue. This token will issue dividends produced by the gambling fees charged on vDice, which is a fully decentralized version of SatoshiDICE for Ether betting. “

vSlice Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade vSlice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase vSlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

