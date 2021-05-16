W Green Pay Market Capitalization Achieves $184,196.36 (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 16th. During the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One W Green Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. W Green Pay has a market cap of $184,196.36 and $46,671.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get W Green Pay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00087328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00020187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.11 or 0.01076554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00063116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00113789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

About W Green Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for W Green Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for W Green Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.