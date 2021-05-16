WABnetwork One Day Volume Hits $8.00 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last week, WABnetwork has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One WABnetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $283,558.84 and approximately $8.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WABnetwork alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00085673 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00020236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.93 or 0.01145017 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00115073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00061572 BTC.

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WABnetwork is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WABnetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WABnetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.