Wagerr (WGR) Trading 20% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 16th. During the last week, Wagerr has traded down 20% against the US dollar. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $23.46 million and $33,530.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00015344 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00029621 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.37 or 0.01104240 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 217,423,073 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars.

