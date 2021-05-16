Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,792 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $39,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 329,210 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $18,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 98,103 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 74,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

