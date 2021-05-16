Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Decreased by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 863,922 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,943 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 4.2% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $117,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $2,164,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Walmart by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,668 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Walmart by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,866,000 after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Walmart by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,096,164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $158,012,000 after purchasing an additional 653,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Walmart by 239.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 902,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $130,086,000 after purchasing an additional 636,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,363,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,765,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $392.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.71 and a 200 day moving average of $141.81. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Several analysts have commented on WMT shares. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.95.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

