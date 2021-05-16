Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Increased by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,368 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.2% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.95.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $139.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

