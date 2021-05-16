Waltonchain (WTC) One Day Volume Tops $29.84 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 16th. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $112.95 million and approximately $29.84 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for approximately $1.57 or 0.00003431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,538.40 or 0.07752990 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.31 or 0.00202250 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

