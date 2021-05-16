Wanchain Market Cap Reaches $263.39 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $1.56 or 0.00003408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $263.39 million and $15.08 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00074569 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.35 or 0.00328797 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00012581 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00030725 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00010804 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

