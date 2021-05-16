Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) is Outfitter Financial LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Outfitter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up 2.4% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WM opened at $141.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.10. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $144.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 52.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,766 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

