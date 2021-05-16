Watchman Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Watchman Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Generac accounts for approximately 2.3% of Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Generac by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.69.

NYSE GNRC traded up $7.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $300.89. The stock had a trading volume of 524,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,529. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $99.48 and a one year high of $364.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,977.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,480 shares of company stock worth $14,942,365. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

