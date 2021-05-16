Watchman Group Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Watchman Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.8% of Watchman Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amgen by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,606,000 after purchasing an additional 227,873 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $786,018,000 after purchasing an additional 71,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $639,084,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.62.

AMGN stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,286,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,576. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $144.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.