Watchman Group Inc. Has $4.53 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Watchman Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,376 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 2.8% of Watchman Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 19.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 2.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FB. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $345,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,840,372 shares of company stock worth $543,294,071 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $10.68 on Friday, reaching $315.94. The stock had a trading volume of 19,245,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,517,070. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.12 and a twelve month high of $331.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $306.06 and a 200 day moving average of $279.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

