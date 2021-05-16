Watchman Group Inc. Sells 29,121 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Watchman Group Inc. lessened its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,121 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $98,363,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Discovery by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,667,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,266 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Discovery by 398.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,628,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,176 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $34,047,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $44,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DISCK traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $30.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,542,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,771,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average is $33.71.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

DISCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.